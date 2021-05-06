STEVENS POINT – Music will fill the air at the Specht Forum/Sundial at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point May 8, as seven department of music ensembles offer a free, outdoor concert.

The concert will be held at 2 p.m. at the Sundial, along Portage Street on campus.

The program will include instrumental and vocal music by the Jazz Band, Wind Symphony, Choral Union, Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, Symphonic Wind Band and Concert Choir.

In case of rain, the concert would either be delayed until 4 p.m. May 8, or take place at 1 p.m. May 9. Check @uwspMUSIC on Facebook for schedule updates.

The public may attend by taking their own chairs, wearing a face covering and staying physically distanced during the concert. Face coverings are required on the UW-Stevens Point campus. Parking is available in Lot R across the street.

