WAUSAU – Wausau River District will host a virtual Downtown History Walk again this year on Facebook Live.

The community is invited to virtually travel throughout downtown Wausau at noon May 8 as Wausau’s architectural, cultural, and social history are explored.

Some of the highlighted properties will include:

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin: A pillar in downtown Wausau since the 1960s.

A pillar in downtown Wausau since the 1960s. Washington Square: The first building in Wausau to have an elevator and air conditioning

The first building in Wausau to have an elevator and air conditioning Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art: The former Wausau Club, founded by members of the Wausau Group, a group that decided to stay in Wausau after the logging boom ended and invested in other ventures, such as Wausau Paper, Employers Mutual Liability Insurance and Marathon Electric.

For more information on Downtown History Walk, visit WausauRiverDistrict.org/Downtown-History-Walk.

