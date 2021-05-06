ROTHSCHILD – General Federation of Women’s Clubs-Wisconsin will hold its annual gathering at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center, 10101 Market St. in Rothschild for the organization’s 124th convention May 13 through May 15.

Held in a different community around the state each year, GFWC-Wisconsin conventions bring roughly 125 members together to learn from each other and to share ideas for helping to improve local communities, as well as celebrate the clubs’ service projects from the previous year.

Despite the pandemic, 32 women’s clubs from around the state reported 58,371 volunteer hours creating 1,039 projects and donating a total of $383,666 to nonprofit organizations in need, with an additional $62,606 donated in-kind.

Many activities are planned, including a walking tour of the Andrew Warren Historic District, a hike to Rib Mountain State Park and an art and photography competition

For more information about GFWC-WI, email Abbylorenzgfwc.wi@gmail.com or visit https://www.gfwc-wi.org/.

Like this: Like Loading...