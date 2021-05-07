Close your eyes and take a sip of pure summer delight when you taste this week’s featured cocktail, the strawberry orange martini. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Strawberry Orange Martini

2 oz. Absolut Strawberry

1 1/2 oz. strawberry flavoring

1 oz. lime juice

2 oz. orange juice

Strawberry, for garnish

To create this drink, measure all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake to blend. Pour into a martini glass, garnish with a strawberry and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Like this: Like Loading...