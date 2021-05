By Shereen Siewert

The D.C. Everest girls soccer team came away with a solid win Thursday, topping Wausau East by a final score of 6-0.

Madison Sazama and Jenna Baumann scored for the Evergreens in the first period, while Baumann added another two goals in the second. Ruby Kowal and Nadia Alonzo also scored for Everest.

Sonja Budleski, who had 12 saves, was the winning goalkeeper for Everest. East’s Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade racked up 22 saves but took the loss for the Lumberjacks.

