WAUSAU – Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network and “Route 51” invite sports fans to tune in for “Extra Innings,” a celebration of north central Wisconsin’s hometown baseball teams. From the Twin Ports to Wausau, La Crosse, Eau Claire and beyond, representatives from teams in the Northwoods League share their thoughts on the excitement of the season ahead and the ways that baseball enriches the communities in which they play.

At 10 a.m. today, May 7, hosts Shereen Siewert and Ezra Wall welcome players, managers, owners and a team of colorful characters who bring communities together to celebrate America’s pastime. WPR sports reporter Megan Hart joins the program as well, sharing her insights on this unique league of college athletes.

Listeners are encouraged to call 800-780-9742 during the program to share their baseball memories or email ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

