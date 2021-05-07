By Shereen Siewert

A 30-year-old Wausau man was convicted this week of repeatedly sexually abusing a young boy over the course of at least four years, beginning when the alleged victim was a preteen.

Caleb P. Mayer appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court on May 3, where he was convicted on amended charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and of exposing a child to harmful material.

During a plea hearing Monday, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered a presentencing investigation be completed before Mayer is sentenced. The report is to be completed within six weeks.

Mayer is free on a $20,000 cash bond. A sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 23.

Like this: Like Loading...