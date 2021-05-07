Wausau Pilot & Review

With only 25 days until the Wisconsin Woodchucks kick off their 2021 season the Woodchucks are continuing to round out their roster with the addition of catcher Colton Vincent from Florida State University and Bryson Hill from Abilene Christian University.



Bryson Hill, left, and Colton Vincent have joined the Wisconsin Woodchucks for 2021. Photos courtesy of the Wisconsin Woodchucks

Vincent is a transfer from College of Central Florida where he appeared in 47 games and hit .318 while scoring 40 runs in route to a first team All-State Florida JUCO as a freshman. He hit .352 his second year at CCF. He spent his 2020 summer with the Lakewood Ranchers in the Gulf Coast League. Vincent is a redshirt sophomore at Florida State University.

Hill is hitting .327 in 12 starts for Abilene Christian with 16 hits, 10 RBI, three doubles and one home run. Prior to playing for Abilene Christian he played for the Cisco College where he went 49 for 166 with 14 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 28 RBI and 42 runs scored. Hill was named American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2019-2020.



The Wisconsin Woodchucks’ 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. Single game tickets, group tickets and ticket packages are all on sale now. Order by calling at 715-845-5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St. Tickets can also be purchased online at woodchucks.com or by calling the office.

