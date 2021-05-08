By Shereen Siewert

A 41-year-old Mosinee man accused of repeatedly stalking a Clark County woman who was reported missing in October is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Jesus Contreras Perez booking photo

Jesus Contreras Perez faces a single charge of stalking resulting in bodily harm filed April 27 in Clark County Circuit Court. The charge caries a domestic abuse modifier.

The alleged victim is not named in court documents, but prosecutors say the woman has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 3. According to NamUs, the national database of missing persons, a Loyal-area woman was reported missing on that day. Cassandra Ayon was last seen at about 3:45 a.m. the morning of Oct. 3 in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s home, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Ayon’s parents called 911 at about 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, to report their daughter missing.

Police say witnesses reported seeing multiple bruises on Ayon’s body. Witnesses also said Ayon was frightened of Contreras Perez, who allegedly threatened her and followed her on multiple occasions including the night before she disappeared.

During a May 5 preliminary hearing, a Clark County judge found probable cause to move forward with the case. Contreras Perez, who remains behind bars, is due in court June 8 for an arraignment hearing.

