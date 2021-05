By Shereen Siewert

A motorcycle driver is seriously injured after a crash east of Wausau, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The crash was reported at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 153 east of Wausau near Bevent. Initial reports suggest a motorcycle driver collided with a pickup.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the crash site at about 9:15 p.m.

There’s no word yet on the motorcycle driver’s immediate condition. No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

