WAUSAU – In an effort to meet the growing demand on social service programs, The Neighbors’ Place will host its new fundraiser, Par-Tee for our Neighbors May 18 through May 25.

Tribute Golf Course in Wausau will provide tee times in May where golf foursomes of any level can sign up for a round of golf with their coworkers, friends or family members. You can play a shamble, a scramble or a 4-person low total scratch game at your own pace.

Scorecards will be collected, and the winning foursome in each category will receive a prize. A silent auction also will be held at Tribute Golf Course throughout the week of May 18 with great gifts to bid on.

Foursomes can sign up by visiting or calling Bunkers @ Tribute Golf Course. The cost per foursome is $200, which includes green fees, $60 food/drink voucher for Bunkers @ Tribute and a $120 donation to The Neighbors’ Place.

Tee times:

May 18: 1-3 p.m.

May 21: 2-4 p.m.

May 23: 2-4 p.m.

May 25: 1-3 p.m.

More information on Par-Tee can be found at neighborsplace.org/events/par-tee.

The Neighbors’ Place served more than 800 new families through its curbside food distribution in 2020, and continues to serve those in need through their food pantry and newly-launched diaper bank, The Babies’ Place.

