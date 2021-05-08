Wausau School District Health Education Teacher Patty Zemke received two prestigious awards this spring, according to district officials.

Zemke earned a Resolution of Commendation from the Board of Education for receiving a 2021 Kohl Teacher Fellowship through the Kohl Foundation. She was also awarded a Medical College of Wisconsin Outstanding Medical Student Teaching Pin award for her work with MCW-Central Wisconsin medical students.

District officials say MCW teaching pin awards to non-physicians are quite rare and demonstrate a remarkable level of engagement and skill from the recipient.

Zemke has assisted in teaching sessions about adolescent mental health and diversity and inclusion issues. She has provided feedback to medical students about their community-engaged scholarly project ideas and has been the community mentor for three MCW students and their projects.

The teaching pin was presented to Zemke by Dr. Dodson and Dr. Norrbom from the Medical College of Wisconsin. Patty teaches at Horace Mann and John Muir Middle Schools.

