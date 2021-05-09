By Shereen Siewert

The man who died after his SUV collided with a semi tractor trailer late Tuesday on Hwy. 29 east of Wausau has been identified as Humberto Vazquez-Sanchez, 38, of Marathon County.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and Bass Lake Road in the town of Norrie. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released the victim’s name Sunday morning.

A preliminary investigation shows Vazquez-Sanchez was headed northbound on Bass Lake Road and crossing Hwy. 29 when his vehicle was struck by a westbound semi hauling a tanker trailer. The SUV driver failed to yield, police said, and the semi struck the passenger side of the SUV.

Vazquez-Sanchez, the only occupant in the SUV, died at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

No additional details have been released.

Like this: Like Loading...