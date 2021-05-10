Information provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department on May 10, 2021;

Two people were injured after a truck left the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday just after noon on Horn Lake Rd in the Town of Birch. Both the driver, a 16 year old Eagle River girl and her passenger, a 19 year old Merrill man were injured in the crash. They were transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

A 44 year old Merrill woman was arrested last Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Merrill on a felony bail jumping charge after she had been found to have been drinking in violation of a felony bond issued in Lincoln County Court.

A 20 year old Wausau man was cited Wednesday morning for traveling at 100 MPH on US Hwy 51 near State Rd 64. On Saturday the same Wausau man was cited for traveling at 105 MPH on US Hwy 51 near County Rd S near Tomahawk. On Friday morning a 43 year old Illinois man was cited for traveling at 91 MPH on US Hwy 51 near Pope Rd outside of Merrill. On Saturday, a 23 year old Tomahawk man was cited for traveling at 98 MPH on US Hwy 51 near Kaphaem Rd. A few moments after that stop an 85 year old man from Florida was cited for traveling at 90 MPH on US Hwy 51 at Irma. Saturday night a Rhinelander man was cited for driving 96 MPH on US Hwy 51 north of County Rd C.

A 56 year old Tomahawk woman was taken into custody Friday evening for a first offense of driving while intoxicated. A motorist had struck a deer on County Rd E in the Town of Bradley and was waiting for a deputy to take a report. A passing motorist struck the man’s vehicle as he waited causing damage. When the deputy arrived to investigate the crash he placed the woman through field sobriety before taking her into custody.

A 33 year old Merrill man was arrested Saturday evening on multiple charges to include second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping for violating a bond in Marathon County where he is also charged with a second offense of OWI after deputies investigated a vehicle that had gone off the road.

Five people reported striking deer in Lincoln County last week.

Like this: Like Loading...