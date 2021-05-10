By Shereen Siewert

A 66-year-old Mosinee man died Saturday after a three-vehicle crash in Plover, police said.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hoover Avenue and Porter Road in the village of Plover. Police say the victim, Clifford King, was stopped at a stop sign when h is vehicle was rear-ended, pushing him into another vehicle stopped in front of him.

King was transported to Saint Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point, where he died. Both of the other drivers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, with the Wisconsin State Patrol assisting with crash reconstruction.

