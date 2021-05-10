Mary L. Utecht

Our Mom, Mary Utecht, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Mount View Care Center, after a four-year battle with dementia. She was born on February 22, 1938 in Wausau to the late George and Mrytle (Glasel) Richards.

Mary graduated from Newman High School. She married and raised five children. Mary as a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed knitting; us kids could always count on a new pair of mittens for winter. Mary also loved gardening; she could grow anything.

Mary is survived by five children Lori Utecht, Wausau; Scott Utecht, Milwaukee; Allyson (Victor) Trevino, Wausau; Luke (Vicki) Utecht, Wausau; Amanda (Troy) Winch, Oklahoma. Mary is further survived by eleven grandchildren; Ben Bombagi, Wausau; Mattieanna Gracia, Wausau; Marquee Utecht, Wausau; Melissa Utecht, Wausau; Stephanie Hanson, Wausau; Adriana Trevino, Wausau; Isaac Utecht, Helena, MT; Jenna Utecht, Wausau; Vince Winch, Gove, OK; Kyle Winch, Fairland, MO; Preston Winch, Miami, OK; and 16 great grandchildren. Mary is also survived by two brothers and two sisters; George Richards, TX; Virginia Lambrecht, Wausau; Patricia Leonard, MN; Joseph Richards, Wausau.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one niece, Sarah Leonard.

We would like to thank all the people at Mount View Care Center who took care of Mary. Thank you so much!

Memorial Mass will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 So. Ninth Ave., Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will take place from 2:30 pm until the time of Mass on Wednesday.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. To view obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com

Marion M. Schalow

Marion Marie Schalow, 96, of Wausau, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

She was born in the Town of Cassel to the late Otto and Lucy (Roever) Langenhahn on May 1, 1925. She married Richard Schalow on June 15, 1946. They were married 53 wonderful years. He preceded her in death in July 1999.

Throughout her life, Marion worked many jobs. She worked at Marathon Cheese and Marathon Rubber. Some of her favorite jobs were when she worked for the YMCA and YWCA where she cooked for many gatherings. For 29 years, she and Richard were the janitors for St. John Lutheran Church in the Town of Easton.

Cooking, gardening, and sewing were some of the things that Marion enjoyed doing. She loved to take pictures, being around people, and enjoyed her time working at the Wisconsin Valley Fair, where she would set up the booths for judging. Most important to Marion was her family and her faith. She was very active in her church, belonged to the Ladies Aid, Adult Fellowship, and Senior Club. She would look forward to hearing the word of God and taking her communion. We know now that she is rejoicing with all who went before her, and in the warm embrace of her Lord. To her family and friends, she was not only the family barber and beautician, she was very loving and caring and always looking out for them. She enjoyed talking with her friends on the phone and spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren. Her love and memory will live on in those who knew and loved her.

Marion is survived by her children, Wayne (Jane), Neal (Cindy), Sharon, and Bonnie Jean (Dr. Patrick) Morath; grandchildren, Ann (Sean) Powell, Corey (Jodi Kraucyk) Schalow, Lori (Wayne) Breitenfeldt, Patrick Morath Jr., and Lea Morath; great-grandchildren, Brett and Jenna Breitenfeldt, Bryce Schalow and Josh Powell; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was preceded in death by her sister Delores Weber; and her brothers, Henry, and Allen Langenhahn; as well as their spouses.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 11, at St. John Lutheran Church, E10723 County Rd Z, Town of Easton. Pastor John Stransky will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, May 10, 2021 and again from 10:00 AM until the time of services on Tuesday. All visitation to take place at the church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Family and friends are asked to go to www.helke.com to express online condolences and words of remembrance.

James L. Reynolds

James “Jimmy” L. Reynolds, 34, of Wausau passed away peacefully at his home. He was born on August 25, 1986 to Dennis and Carla Reynolds. His was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Reynolds; paternal Grandparents, Gerald and Joyce Reynolds and Maternal grandfather, Donald Craft.

Jimmy is survived by his mother and stepfather, John and Carla Schult; one brother, Micah Schult ; grandmother, Susan (Tom) Schindler; Uncles Scott (Kim) Reynolds, Randy (Sandy) Reynolds, Mike (Amy) Reynolds), Kris (Lisa) Reynolds, Jay (Ruth) Craft; Aunt Jody (Tim) Baumgardt; his step-grandparents Don and Kathy Schult; step aunt and uncle, DJ and Sara Schult and many dearly loved cousins.

Jimmy graduated from Wausau East High School where he played junior varsity tennis and was an active participant in the arts. In his early years, he earned a brown belt in the art of Karate through Likes Black Belt Academy, Jimmy was a gifted writer of poetry and prose. He wrote about his true view of the world from his deepest thoughts and feelings, leaving no doubt as to the depth of his feelings and true talent. The family will be attempting to publish his works. Jimmy left us knowing how very much he was loved; not only by family but many friends as well. He made some bad choices in life and was not able to free himself from their clutches or the consequences of those choices. He lived freely on his own terms and and sought to make people laugh and love as he did. The world he inhabited is a better place because he was in it. Those who knew him are richer for it.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau with Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting with arrangements online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Michael D. Bruenning

Michael Dean Bruenning left the arms of his love, Barbara and into the arms of Jesus on April 22, 2021. Michael was born in Neenah on December 4, 1944 to Robert and Luella (Beckman) Bruenning.

He married the love of his life, Barbara Barksdale, in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 27, 1997.

Michael was a life-long salesman and is remembered by customers and friends alike as a true gentleman: honest, kind, caring and a God-loving man.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara. His five children, David (Sandra Edgerton) Kozlowski, Debra (Todd) Lemmens, Melinda Everaert, Rebecca Barksdale and Peter Barksdale. He has ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Michael is further survived by his two brothers, David (Marcy) Bruenning of Weyauwega, WI and Daniel (Carol) Bruenning of Big Bear, CA.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Luella.

A Memorial Service will be held on July 11, 2021 at the family residence at 1:00 PM, with a potluck/picnic to follow.

Arnold J. Klos

Arnold Joseph Klos, 87, Wausau passed away Thursday May 6, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born December 31, 1933 in Wausau, son of the late Harry and Anna (Fox) Klos. After graduating in 1953 from Wausau Senior High School Arnie served his country in the U.S. Navy.

On July 15, 1967 Arnie was united in marriage to Rita Presl and they had a wonderful marriage of almost 54 years. They raised three children: Mark (Kris), Kathy, and Steve. They have two grandchildren, Michael and Jack. Arnie loved his family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

Arnie worked for 46 years for five different companies in the same building, Marathon Corporation, American Can, James River, Fort James and Graphic Packaging.

Arnie was a devout Catholic. He was involved in many church activities. He served mass since he was a boy. For over 60 years, he attended the weekly Mother of Perpetual Help devotions, serving and leading the rosary. He prayed the rosary daily. He volunteered distributing communion at Aspirus for ten years. For many years Arnie was a money counter at St. Mary’s/Resurrection parishes. He was involved with the men’s club and the soup kitchen (20 years). Arnie was an officer and trustee with the Catholic Financial Life Insurance organization for over 40 years. He received his gold rosary when he became a fifty-year member.

Arnie became an Honorary Member of the Knights of Columbus George Schreier Council No. 1069, an organization he was a member of for over sixty years. He was also a member of the Wausau Elk’s Lodge No. 248.

Arnie was a Boy Scout leader and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow. He was also a member of the Christian Fellowship of Scouters for many years. Among his favorite pastimes, Arnie enjoyed watching sports, especially the Packers and game shows. He also enjoyed the outdoors, golfing and bowling in his earlier years and taking care of his lawn.

Arnie was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Barbara Tarras, his son, Steve, and his siblings, Angeline Kroeplin, Sylvester (Mary) Klos, and Norman (Connie) Klos, and in-laws, Mary and Frank Spolar, his mother and father-in-law, James and Balbina (Budzinski) Presl.

Public visitation for Arnie will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. A rosary service will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening to conclude the visitation. Masking and Social Distancing protocols will be observed. The Funeral Mass will be private, and a recording will be available on the funeral home website on Friday. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside, and burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Arnie’s name.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Christopher Peterson, Dr. Daniel Smith and all those who cared for Arnie at Aspirus.

Donald W. Zietlow

Donald “Butch” W. Zietlow, 86, Wausau, died peacefully on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born June 9, 1934 in the town of Rib Falls, son of the late Fred and Hilda (Schulz) Zietlow. On December 22, 1956, he married Darlene Boneske in Athens. She survives.

Donald was a veteran of the United States Army. For 43 years, he worked for Marathon Electric Corp., until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, bowling and playing cards. One of his greatest passions was his love for woodworking, building homes and beautiful wall clocks.

Survivors include, his loving wife of 64 years, Darlene Zietlow, Wausau; two daughters, Debra (Craig) Knudsen, Rib Mountain and Pamela (Hugh) Gresens, West Salem; four grandchildren, David Gresens, Ryan Knudsen, Kyle (Lynae) Gresens and Michael (Sara) Knudsen; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Ronan; one step-great-grandchild, Lyriq; two siblings, Joanne Kraft, Athens and Merlin Zietlow, Edgar; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jeanette Zietlow; and three siblings, Esther Bargender, Wilfred Zietlow and Lorna Zietlow.

Private funeral services will be held. Entombment will be in the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Per family request, please order all floral arrangements from Floral Magic in Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Like this: Like Loading...