(Woodruff, WI)- Two nurses at Howard Young Medical Center, part of Ascension, have been recognized for their outstanding service by the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh College of Nursing and Board of Visitors during the annual Nightingale Awards ceremony.

Named in honor of Florence Nightingale, the award recognizes some of Wisconsin’s best nurses for excellence in clinical nursing practice.

Ascension Wisconsin was well represented at the event with nursing associates taking three of the five prestigious Nightingale Awards.

The Nightingale Awards event took place virtually on Thursday, April 15 to honor the 2020 nominees who exemplify the highest standards of nursing practice as well as the nurse leaders who facilitate that care.

The Nightingale award winners from Ascension Wisconsin include:

? Lori Goff, RN, Trauma Program Coordinator at Howard Young Medical Center, part of Ascension Wisconsin, Woodruff. Throughout the course of her 36-year career, Goff has assisted in raising the overall standard of care for trauma patients within the

emergency department and inpatient care units. Goff also worked hard on the hospital’s trauma certification.

? Adam Johnson, RN, Hospital Supervisor also at Howard Young Medical Center. Frequently seen going from one unit to the other, Johnson helps to keep the different

departments functioning smoothly with his communication and assistance, ensuring the safety of staff and patients alike. His dedication allows the departments to provide the

best care under the best conditions possible.

? Barb Jones, BSN, RN Lead (7E) at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital

Milwaukee. Jones is commonly described as “born to be a nurse” by her peers and

patients. Having worked her entire 42-year nursing career in the same organization and department, she possesses a wealth of knowledge and passion for patient care, making her an invaluable resource and an essential team member.

“This is a tremendous honor for these dedicated nurses who work tirelessly caring for the communities we are blessed to serve, said Heather Schimmers, MBA, BSN, RN, FABC, Chief Nursing Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen countless nurses leave their homes to bravely face the greatest global healthcare challenge of our time. We are forever grateful for and humbled by their compassion and commitment to serve others.”

Each award winner received a cash prize and a commemorative award.

In total, seven of the 17 nominees for the Nightingale Award for Excellence in Nursing Practice were from Ascension Wisconsin. In addition to the award winners, Ascension Wisconsin associates nominated for the Nightingale awards include:

? Lindsey Delongchamp, RN, Medical-Surgical and Ambulatory Unit, Ascension Calumet Hospital, Chilton.

? Carrie Hahn, Lead RN, Behavioral Health Department, Ascension NE Wisconsin-Mercy Campus, Oshkosh.

? Jennifer Kuester, RN, Lead Registered Nurse-Emergency Department, Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital, Stanley.

? Holly Raun, RN, Lead Registered Nurse, Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital, Merrill.

In addition, the Nightingale Nurse Leader Award honors nurse leaders in management roles and signifies exceptional leadership, guidance and service in healthcare. Ascension Wisconsin had three of the eight nominees in the nurse leader category:

? Paul Abegglen, MS, RN, Director of Patient Services, Nursing/Medical Surgical and Dialysis Liaison, Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee.

? Sara Bauman, RN, Emergency Department Manager, Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital, Stevens Point.

? Jennifer Haasch, RN, House Supervisor, Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee.

“It is heartwarming to have our organization represented by all of these dedicated associates who represent the best of the best in the nursing profession for Ascension Wisconsin.” added Schimmers.

