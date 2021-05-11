By Shereen Siewert

Jordan Zimmerman will hang up his glove and end his pitching career after a short stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, the organization announced Tuesday.

Zimmerman, who grew up in Auburndale, played ball at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and with the Northwoods League before being drafted in the second round by the Washington Nationals in 2007. In 2014, he threw a no-hitter in a game against the Marlins.

In 2015, the Detroit Tigers signed Zimmerman to a five-year, $110 million contract. He signed with the Brewers in February.

Over his 13 seasons in the MLB, Zimmerman started 275 games and had a career record of 95-91. He pitched in 1,614 innings and had 1,271 strikeouts. Zimmerman ends his career with an ERA of 4.07.

