RIB MOUNTAIN — Rainbow Play Systems of Central Wisconsin LLC will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 to celebrate the opening of the new business at 152303 Starling Lane. Following the ribbon cutting, the public is invited to an open house to be held until 7 p.m.

“We realized that Wausau was in need for some sort of indoor play area, that would welcome kids of all ages.” said Jenna Zebro of Rainbow Play Systems of Central Wisconsin LLC. “Since we were having our showroom open for retail sales, we thought what a great addition to offer open play to the community as well.”

Rainbow Play Systems encourage kids to let their imaginations soar. The company offers cedar swing sets and countless accessories and options which allow parents the freedom to design the ideal outdoor play set. The business features both residential and commercial play systems.

Private birthday parties can be held at Rainbow Play Systems of Central Wisconsin LLC Monday through Thursday (two hours for $175) or Friday through Sunday (two hours for $250). Each additional hour is $100.

Rainbow Play Systems of Central Wisconsin LLC is open for business and play Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekends from 9 a.m. to noon. To schedule an appointment outside of these hours, contact the business at 715-870-2494 or sales@eventrentalswi.com. For more information, visit RainbowCentralWI.com.

