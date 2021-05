By Shereen Siewert

An investigation is underway after the body of a 38-year-old man was discovered early Wednesday in Stevens Point.

The man’s body was found just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 in the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue. Police say the cause of death is unclear. An autopsy is planned as part of the investigation.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Like this: Like Loading...