Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Looking for a hero? Look no further! I’m Sisu, the one and only wonder cat. I was brought to HSMC with yarn wrapped around my back paw so tightly I almost lost it, but I fought through it all and was able to keep my paw. It might be a little scarred now, but it just shows how strong and tough I can be.

I’m a sweet girl that loves attention from people, and I have a very luxurious coat that is just SO soft. I would do best in a home with no other cats, plus then I get ALL the attention!

Could I be the perfect friend for you? Come see me soon – you won’t be disappointed!

