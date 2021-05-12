Shirley I. Hansen

Shirley Lillian Ida Hansen, 90, of Wausau passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 9th, 2021 at Azura Memory Care of Wausau. She was born on November 9th, 1930 in Milwaukee to Herbert and Evelyn (Kornitz) Schattschneider.

She was married to Gordon Hansen on May 30th, 1953 claiming it was to shorten her last name. They were married for 68 wonderful years. Gordon says she was the best part of him.

Shirley is survived by her husband Gordon and her three children, daughters Donna Hansen, (Jeff Sturm), and Karen Frye, and a son, Scott Hansen (Tammy). She is also survived by seven grandchildren – Brook Sturm, Ali Rice, Andy Frye, Amy Frye, Jennifer Frye, Shanna Barton, and Shane Hansen as well as six great-grandchildren – Landon Johnson, Adalynn Frye, Caroline Frye, Anson Frye, Olivia Barton, and Ella Barton. She was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Schattschneider and a son-in-law, David Frye.

Shirley graduated from nursing college and worked in hospitals as well as in a clinic for private doctors. She was active in church, Girl Scouts, square dancing, and card club with friends. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, and loved time spent with family at the cottage, Hansen’s Hectic Haven.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., May 13th, 2021 at Brainard Wausau Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. the day of the service.

Patricia J. Anderson

n Monday May 10, 2021, Patricia Jane (Aarestad) Anderson, 77, loving wife, mom, sister, aunt, and grandmother, passed away in Wausau, Wisconsin. Pat was born on March 26, 1944 in Halstad, Minnesota to Selmer and Marjorie (McDonald) Aarestad. She grew up on the farm in Halstad and graduated from Halstad High School in 1962. She enrolled at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota where she met her future husband Dale in biolab during the first week of classes. She graduated from St. Olaf College in 1966 with a degree in nursing. Dale and Pat were married on August 20, 1966 in Halstad. They spent several years in Nebraska before moving to Wisconsin and settling in Wausau in 1974.

Pat had a passion for caring for other people. She taught pediatric nursing at Nebraska Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. After moving to Wausau she volunteered for years with Mobile Meals, Wausau Hospital, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She made friends through all of her activities, and she loved keeping in touch with them. She also loved playing bridge both in Wausau and at her winter home in Florence, Arizona. She loved to travel with her kids and grandkids to Hawaii, Boston, New York City, Florida, and everywhere in between.

Pat was preceded in death by her father, Sam, and mother, Marge. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dale, her daughter Kristen (Boston, MA), her son Eric, his wife Laura, and their children Claire, Kiera, and Samuel (Wausau, WI). She is also survived by her brothers, Brent (Maysie) Aarestad (West Fargo, ND) and Ryan (Mary) Aarestad (Emily, MN) and many loving nieces and nephews.

Private family services were held.

Memorials may be sent to Wausau Area Mobile Meals or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gerald H. Hoffman

Gerald “Jerry” H. Hoffman, 80, Marathon, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 9, 2021, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born June 9, 1940 in Wausau, son of the late Elmer and Margaret (Sigmund) Hoffman. On August 17, 1963, he was united in marriage to Marcella “Sally” Aldrich in Stratford.

Survivors include his wife, Sally, Marathon; one daughter, Theresa (Tim Rainville) Woellner, Wausau; four grandchildren, Mitchell and Matthew Woellner, Michaela (Damian) Lang and Dana (Eric) Nahring; two great-grandchildren, Claire and Colt Nahring; and one sister, Pat (Al) Voigt, Edgar.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Robert “Bob” Hoffman; and one brother, Kenneth “Pete” Hoffman.

Private services and entombment will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield.

David L. Baneck

David L. Baneck, 25, Wausau passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born August 9, 1995 in Wausau, son of Kevin and Kristine (Schumacher) Baneck.

David was recently employed at Harters Fox Valley Disposal as a route driver. He also worked at Riverview Construction and Fabiano Brothers. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, being in the outdoors and playing softball for his Church league during the summers. He especially enjoyed spending time with Cooper, Beans and Tilly; his four-legged companions.

Survivors include Cooper, Beans, and Tilly, his true companions. His parents, Kevin and Kristine Baneck, Athens, his siblings, Gregory (Casey Ceranski) Baneck, Merrill, and Kaitlyn (Zackery) Fleming, Wausau, his grandmothers, Susanne Schumacher, Merrill, and Dorothea “Toots” Baneck, Merrill, his close friends, Randy and Neil and their families. David is further survived by many friends and family members.

David was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lloyd Schumacher and Lawrence Baneck.

A Celebration of David’s life will take place on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Hamburg Town Hall, 240131 Schoolhouse Lane, Marathon. At 1:30 p.m. there will be a short prayer service held by Rev. Joel Danner. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in David’s name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Delwin H. Hoffman

Delwin H. Hoffman went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born April 24, 1932 in Brantwood, son of the late Joe and Bernice (Scheller) Hoffman. He graduated from Tripoli High School. In 1960 he married Phyllis Komula, they had three children and later divorced. On May 26, 1984 he married Cheryl Mientke at Christ Lutheran Church in Wausau.

In 1953 Del entered the United States Army, completing training camp at Camp Roberts California before going to Korea. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, member of the Man of Honor Society and in 2013 went to Washington D.C. on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Del worked at CB & Q Railroad in Chicago, American Motors in Kenosha, Omark Industries in Prentice and Kings Campers in Wausau. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau, helped with the Blind Outreach Program and was a volunteer at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Life Line.

He was known as the bionic man as he had two hip and two shoulder replacements. He enjoyed camping, photography, remote airplanes and model railroads. Del also enjoyed ham radio, woodworking, listening to Polka music, traveling and especially spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Hoffman, Wausau; son, Joe Hoffman and his daughters, Annah (Jaden) and Grace, Dallas, Texas, daughter, Debbie (Martin) Lamas and their children, Lauren and Olivia, San Antonio, Texas and Jessica, Boston, Mass., and daughter, DeLyla Haunschild, her daughter, Vienna, Dallas, Texas and her son, Forrest, Waupaca; brothers, Kenneth (Dorothy) Hoffman, Donald (Marion) Hoffman and William Hoffman, all of Brantwood; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Steve.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Burial will be in the Prentice Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lawrence S. Rebman

Lawrence “Sam” S. Rebman, 90, Wausau, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Sam was born February 23, 1931 in Bear Creek, WI to the late Lawrence Joseph and Helen Marie (Stanton) Rebman. After several years of college he served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Sam married the love of his life, Claire Zebuhr, on August 27, 1955 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Allouez, WI. The couple was blessed with 7 children. He was a very good provider for his family working for Wisconsin Public Service for 39 years beginning in De Pere then Sheboygan before settling in Wausau.

In Sam’s own words, he could be “grumpy at times” but he was also a very generous and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who had a very good sense of humor in his own way. His grandchildren affectionately called him “Papa Sam”. Sam enjoyed staying active heading up to the family cabin to hunt, fish and trap while also finding time to garden at home. For many years, he enjoyed working out at the Y and was an avid runner participating in several marathons. In his later years, Sam enjoyed meeting with friends at the Red Apple for breakfast for a good start to his day.

Sam was also very active in his local community serving for many years as the Police and Fire Commissioner, serving on the Wausau Water Utilities, and Board of Directors of Citizens/Associated Bank. He also was a member of Lake Wausau Granite, Elks Club, Eagles Club, Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post #325 in Goodman, WI.

Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Claire; children, Catherine Rebman, Lawrence (Linda) Rebman, Russell (Christine) Rebman, Bernard Rebman, Maggie Burk and Charles (Kathy) Rebman; grandchildren, Sara, Paul, Cassie, Cory, Brianna, Bettina, Jacob, Samantha, Kristopher, Michael, Ashley, Alex, Rachael, Heather and Justin; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Garrity and Hubert Rebman; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa O’Connell; and siblings, Nonnie, Roger, Bill, Bob, Jerry, Mary Lou and Tom.

Visitation for Sam will be from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 16 at Helke Funeral Home with a prayer service at 4:00 PM. There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial for Sam at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation in Sam’s memory.

Sincere appreciation goes to Dr. Adedayo Onitilo and the staff of Marshfield Clinic and Tina RN and the staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassionate care for Sam and his family.

In Sam’s own words, “Be happy!”

Mae C. Allain

Mae Christine Allain 87, of Schofield passed away on May 7, 2021 at Cedar Ridge Assisted Living. She was born to the late Edward and Regina (Adams) Meyer on May 13, 1933.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Allain, Schofield, Julie Williams, Schofield, one son Ronald Allain, Schofield, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerald Allain, 3 brothers and 6 sisters.

Mae was united in marriage to Gerald Allain, her high school sweetheart on July 23, 1954 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Both Mae and Gerald loved old cars and would travel all over to attend many car shows.

Mae had deep faith and was a parishioner of St. Therese Catholic Church. She was part of the Little Flower Council and headed up the Giving Tree. She sang in the church choir and was very active in many parts of the church.

If Mae wasn’t putting puzzles together she was attending to her grandchildren who she loved dearly. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all.

We would like to thank Cedar Ridge Assisted Living for the wonderful care they gave to Mae and to Aspirus Wausau and Comfort Care for their compassion and making mom comfortable in her final days.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Joyce E. Uren

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Joyce Uren on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021. She went to be with our Lord, while at home surrounded by family, after a courageous two year battle with cancer.

She was born Joyce Elaine Hutchinson, daughter of Claire and LuLu Mae (Miller) Hutchinson (Grandma would kill us if she knew we used her real first name) on December 4, 1944, in Peshtigo, Wisconsin. She grew up during hard times, at one point living in a box car in a lumber camp, after their home burned down.

As a young woman she was very independent, earning her own money and buying a green 1954 Chevy that she and her girlfriends would drive around on the weekends. She loved to dance and jitterbug.

She met her soul mate, Myron Uren, in 1988 at a dance. They married and started a blended family. Joyce lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, farm girl, gardener and 27 years as a daycare provider. She was ‘Grandma’ to her daycare kids and kept in touch with them as they grew up.

She remained independent all of her life and was always busy doing something. She loved woodworking and made several projects with her grandchildren. She liked re-wiring old lamps, crocheting, sewing, and canning. She was a wonderful cook and made the best pasties in Wisconsin!She was a ‘dumper’ type of baker and when she made cookies with her grandchildren she let them dump in whatever they wanted, and the cookies were always good. She always had little helpers when baking pies. They were patchwork pies with the crusts pieced together, but they tasted great. She made her children fresh homemade bread, all ready to eat, when they got home from school. They were 20 years old when they found store bought bread that actually fit in the toaster.

Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends, holidays, dining out and garage saleing. She leaves behind a lot of ‘stuff’ that her children just don’t know what to do with, such as gold filigree decor and crystal chandeliers.

She will be sorely missed and survived by her loving husband Myron Uren of Schofield, WI; children Kristine (David) Kurszewski of Wittenberg, Richard (Amy) Pingel of Bowler, Patrice Devine of Schofield and Kathy Hahn of Marathon; 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Step-children Lester (Kelly), Andrew (Debbie), Gwen (Greg) Lemke all of Iron River MI and Dawn Newberry in California. She also leaves behind four sisters and one brother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and ex-husband Richard Pingel of Bowler.

Being a descendant of King Henry II, we consider her a princess. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home. Visitation 10:00 – 11:30am. Funeral service 11:30am.

She is limiting crying to one hour, and then we go out to eat, on her! Please note her change of address; Forestville Cemetery, Ringle WI, Row E, #11.

We love and miss you Mom and know that you’re looking down on us!

Richard L. Haase

Richard Leon Haase made his heavenly journey on May 10, 2021. He was a day late to celebrate Mother’s Day but Mom knew “Ricky is always late!”

Rick was born on June 2,1946. He was lucky to be raised by the best, most loving and supportive parents – Leon & Ginny Haase.

On August 26,1966 he married Janice Kroening. They were blessed with 21 years together and two beautiful children, Kay & Jesse.

From childhood throughout his adult life, he loved trucks, cars and racing. Rick spent many years on the road driving semi trucks and racing stock cars. His children and grandchildren definitely inherited his enthusiastic racing gene!

He lived life to the fullest and always enjoyed good times and laughter with family and friends, especially around a campfire.In 2005, he married Pam Potaczek in Tomahawk where they lived for several years.



Rick was predeceased by his parents, Leon & Ginny, brother, David, brother-in-law, David Kruse, mother-in-law & father-in-law, Clarence and Violet Kroening.



He is survived by his children, Kay (Ted) Buchkowski and Jesse; sister- Mary Kruse (Don Rahne); Janice Haase, Pam Potaczek; Grandchildren: Kyle & Kaiti Haase, Chelsea Yach, Cole (Sarah Jones) Yach, Gracie Buchkowski, Hailey Haase (Mitch Stankowski), Rayce Haase and 7 great grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held on June 2, 2021 at Homestead Inn on Hwy. 52 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Please bring photos and stories to share about Rick.



The family would like to thank The Bay at Colonial Manor and Aspirus Hospice for their kindness and wonderful care for Rick. Rick was a kid at heart and loved all children and was always concerned about those who did not have enough or had health issues.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a children’s charity of your choice or:https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-malcolm-fight-childhood-cancer

Kay L Jeffrey

ay L Jeffrey, age 86 years, died on 5/11/21 @ Waterford Memory Care in Wisconsin Rapids.

Kay was born in Colorado to the late Curtis and Dorothy (DuVal) Gomer. She met John (Jack) Jeffrey and they were married on June 21, 1953.

She worked in the school system in both Milwaukee and Wisconsin Rapids in the library and as a teacher’s aide. She later retired from a secretary position in an insurance office.

Kay lived for her family. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother / great grandmother! She crocheted beautiful afghans for her family and enjoyed baking the best chocolate chip cookies along with Special K bars for everyone. She liked being outdoors with Jack, which included deer hunting and getting her own buck (1” horns!), and fishing.

Kay is survived by her sons Delbert (Ginger) Jeffrey, Doug (Leanne) Jeffrey, and daughter Diane (Mark) Baierl. . Grandchildren Ashley (Eric) Arndt, Amanda (Justin) Pixler, Angela (Chris) Mackie, Ben (Stephanie LaBarge) Jeffrey, Rebecca (Tyler Bemke) Jeffrey, Megan Baierl and Whitney (Jadyn) Steines.Great grandchildren Isabella, Owen & Olivia Arndt, Mason and Easton Pixler.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Waterford and Heartland Hospice, for their love, compassion, and wonderful care of Kay.

Private family services will be held.

Like this: Like Loading...