This week’s featured cocktail is a creamy, tropical delight, the perfect after-work prescription to put the stress of the day firmly in the rear view mirror. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.

Penny’s Colada

2 oz. Rum

1 oz. Amaretto

2 oz. Pineapple juice

3/4 oz. Heavy cream

Shot of coconut syrup

Cherries and orange slices, for garnish

To create this drink, measure all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake to blend. Pour into a tall glass filled with ice, garnish with cherries and a slice of orange, then serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

