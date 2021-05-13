Children ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses for full protection, is the first and only vaccine available for this age group. Parents or guardians must give consent for their children to be vaccinated.

As of Thursday, the Community Clinic at Northcentral Technical College, 1000 Campus Dr., Wausau, will distribute the vaccine to people age 12 and older. Parents or guardians must be present for the vaccination. To make an appointment, call 844-684-1064.

Walk-in appointments are available. The clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

