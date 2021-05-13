By Shereen Siewert

A former D.C. Everest School District teacher who produced video files depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct was convicted on federal charges this week, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release.

Travis Greil, of Wausau, taught global studies, human geography and AP classes for the district and chaperoned at least one trip to Puerto Rico. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Greil will spend at least six years in federal prison. The maximum prison term is 20 years.

Greil, 39, Wausau, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to producing child pornography. Greil admitted that he used an iPad to make videos and take photos under students’ clothing, a practice called “upskirting.” The investigation began in February 2020 when a student reported to the school liaison officer that she believed Greil had filmed up her skirt while she was standing near Greil’s desk.

In February 2020 D.C. Everest officials sent a letter to parents alerting them of allegations against a teacher.

“Upon receiving this notification, the district and law enforcement immediately took appropriate actions to ensure the safety of students and staff, including locking all of the individual’s electronic equipment, disabling district key card access and placing the individual on leave including a directive to remain off district property,” the letter stated.

Greil will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley on Aug. 12 and 13.

The charge against Greil is the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force; Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of Crime Victim Services; Everest Metro and Wausau Police Departments; Marathon County Sheriff’s Office; Marathon County District Attorney’s Office; and the Wausau Police Department – Victim Resource Unit, with the assistance of the D.C. Everest Area School District. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elizabeth Altman and Chadwick Elgersma are handling the prosecution.

