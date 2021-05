Wausau Pilot & Review

The Hwy. 51 off-ramp onto Bridge Street in Wausau is shut down Thursday following a crash that injured at least one person.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 11:25 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived on scene, a woman in the vehicle was unconscious but regained consciousness shortly afterward.

There’s no word yet on the extent of her injuries. This story will be updated.

