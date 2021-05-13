Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Allan K. Ziegel, 38, of Marathon. May 11, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping (7 counts)

Brandon M. Ristow, 27, of Schofield. May 12, 2021: Stalking

Brody L. Ostrowski, 22, of Stevens Point. May 12, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater

Christopher M. Larson, 49. May 12, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked

David D. Beckman, 32, of Wausau. May 11, 2021: Bail jumping (2 counts)

Decota J. Witz, 28, of Marathon. May 10, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct



Kiana J. Herrick, 22, of Rothschild. May 11, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kirk D. Pelot, 62, of Wausau. May 7, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor

Mandy M. Chagala, 42, of Weston. May 7, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, operating without a valid license (2nd), possession of drug paraphernalia

Marc R. Haecker, 33, of Wittenberg. May 11, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael S. Morse, 50, of Wausau. May 10, 2021: 6th offense OWI

Jorge A. Cuenca, 27, of Wausau. May 10, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater

Morris D. Davis, 32, of Wausau. May 12, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty (2 counts), operating with a restricted controlled substance (2nd)

Natasha Curtin-Weber, 25, of Marshfield. May 12, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct – repeater

Olivia K. Cooper, 25, of Merrill. May 11, 2021: Forgery-uttering (2 counts), theft of movable property, theft by false representation

Paul V. Shewell, 43, of Wausau. May 12, 2021: Disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater



Scott A. Ryan, 35, of Wausau. May 10, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, operating a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon, bail jumping

