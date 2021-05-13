The USDA program that sought to feed people in need during the pandemic has provided local residents with much-needed additional assistance since 2020 and there will be a large shipment of food boxes arriving to The Neighbors’ Place on Friday, May 14th.

In an effort to get the boxes out to the community, The Neighbors’ Place will be holding a special food distribution time on Friday May 14th from 9am – 1pm, where the food boxes will be handed out to those that drive up to their location at 745 Scott Street.

Directions on how to line up in vehicles can be found on their website:

https://neighborsplace.org/application/files/3415/8516/1738/Food_Pickup_Waiting_Map_English.p df

The Neighbors’ Place will continue to distribute food boxes as supplies last in their normal food distribution that will resume on Monday, May 17th.

