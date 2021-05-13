Ceremonies to award doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees will be held by academic college and by school for colleges with large graduating classes outdoors at the Specht Memorial Forum/Sundial. A full schedule and information are available at www.uwsp.edu/commencement.

Chancellor Thomas Gibson will lead his first commencement as chancellor at UW-Stevens Point, with the assistance of Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Greg Summers. Deans of each college will preside over presentation of degrees, and student soloists will perform the national anthem and Alma Mater at each ceremony. Members of University Advancement will lead the alumni pinning ceremonies.

Commencement ceremonies will take place rain or shine and will only be moved for severe weather (see website for alternate dates/times). Each ceremony will last approximately one hour and will be live streamed through the commencement website for those unable to attend due to limited seating (each graduate may have two guests). Those in attendance will be required to wear a face covering and practice physical distancing.

Guests may park in any campus lot for free, except Lot F West, which will be used for handicap access.

A virtual ceremony will also be offered starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the website. Graduating senior Tala Allen, a chemistry and pre-medicine major from Hebron, Palestine, is the student speaker for the virtual ceremony.

