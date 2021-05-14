By Shereen Siewert

All U.S. and Wisconsin state flags are being flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Hmong-Lao veterans, according to a news release.

Gov. Tony Evers made the declaration and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds and military installations in Wisconsin.

The governor has the authority to order flags to half staff at all state-owned and operated facilities in the event of the death of present or former officials of state government. Under changes to the Flag Code made in 2007, National flags flown over federal installations and facilities in Wisconsin must be lowered to half staff when the governor orders flags to half staff because of the death of a member of the Armed Forces.

