By Shereen Siewert

The man shot by police after allegedly stabbing a Weston woman to death now faces multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide.

Police have identified the suspect as 43-year-old David H. Morris. Renee Hindes, 52, died at the scene. Court records show both Hindes and Morris lives in the apartment where the alleged killing took place.

Police were called to the Ferge Street apartment complex at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, for a report of a woman needing help. As they approached the building, police say they heard a woman screaming inside and were confronted with Morris, who was armed. During the incident, officers discharged their weapons and shot Morris, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Charges were filed in Marathon County Circuit Court on Friday, May 14. In addition to the homicide charge he faces additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Morris faces a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted on the homicide charge alone.

A judge on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Morris. Unclear is whether Morris remains hospitalized as of Friday.

Morris has a criminal history that includes a 2011 conviction on charges of armed robbery, theft, burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision, with 1,773 days credit for time served awaiting trial.

Court records show Morris was released from prison in September 2016 and remained on active supervision at the time he allegedly stabbed Hindes to death.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry into Hindes’ death and Morris’ shooting.

