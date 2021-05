By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified the man found dead early Wednesday on a Stevens Point street as 38-year-old Jamie A. Harkness.

The body was discovered in the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue. A death investigation is underway, according to the Stevens Point Police Department.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine how Harkness died. No other details were immediately released.

