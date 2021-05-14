Michael and Diana “Jane” McGivern

Michael A. McGivern, 82, Wausau, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.

Diana “Jane” McGivern, 81, Wausau, died peacefully surrounded by her family, on Sunday October 11, 2020 at UW Hospital, Madison.

Michael A. McGivern and Diana “Jane” Mitchell were united in marriage on December 3, 1955 at St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque, Iowa. As loving soulmates, Mike and Jane enjoyed 65 years together, raising their family. Jane always remembered everyone’s birthday and anniversary and they both made every holiday so special.

Survivors include their four children, Vernon (Sheila) McGivern, Wausau, Ronald (Candice) McGivern, Hatley, Ed (Cindy) McGivern, Marathon, Kathy (Clemente Luquez) McGivern, Wausau; grandchildren, Bianca (Torey) Boettcher, Jered (Julie) McGivern, Megan (Ryan) Ullenbrauck, Jenna McGivern, Mallory McGivern, Joshua McGivern, Michael Luquez, Kamila Luquez; great grandchildren, Keegan and Maxwell McGivern, Tanner and Mason Ullenbrauck. Michael is also survived by one sister, Mary Kirstein and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass for Michael and Diana will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday June 24, 2021 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Sam Martin will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday June 24 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.

The Funeral will be Livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page and will be available for viewing later on the funeral home website. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Holy Name Catholic Church.

Ronald C. Kendler

Ronald Clarence Kendler passed away peacefully on May 11th after a brief battle with cancer.

Ron was born August 28, 1936 in Milwaukee. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force. A few years after his return to Milwaukee he met the love of his life. On May 16, 1964 Ron married Barbara Classey and they started a family. He joined Foremost/McKesson in 1968 and became a plant manager in various cities in Wisconsin and California, most recently in Rothschild and then Plover until his retirement. To keep busy he started a job at Aspirus Hospital as a lab courier transporting lab work through the Aspirus Hospital/clinics system in Northern Wisconsin until he turned 80.

Ron enjoyed following all Wisconsin sports teams, sheepshead games with family, maintaining the landscape at his house, sitting on the back patio listening to Brewer games and bird watching, and vacations up north with family. The Lost Lake stories could be told for days, especially about the big fish that “got away”.

Survivors include his loving wife Barbara of 57 years. His children Linda, Andrew (Barbara), Pamela (Christopher) Griese. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Edward Oslance, Donald (Carol) Classey, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Marguerite, stepmother Vi, mother and father-in-law, Roy and Katherine Classey, sister Carol Oslance and nephew Gary Oslance.

In observance of Dad’s wishes, no public funeral will be held.

Thank you to the staff at Aspirus Hospice House for their exceptional care of our father and our family over the past week.

