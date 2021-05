By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead after a forklift accident in Auburndale, officials said.

Rescue crews were called Friday evening to Liberty Tire Recycling,10453 George Ave, Auburndale for a report of a worker pinned beneath a forklift.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet clear, but police do not suspect any foul play. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives, but will be released on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...