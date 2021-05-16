(WAUSAU)-Achieving the rank of Eagle is rare, but seven boys from two Patrols in the Wausau Troop 400 achieved their goal at the same time. They chose to be honored in one large “Eagle Court of Honor” ceremony to celebrate the “Badger Patrol” and the “Miners Patrol”.

As Tiger Cubs in Pack 400 back in 2009 and 2010, these boys weren’t thinking about the Eagle Rank, and nobody imagined that so many would be honored with their Eagles on the same day.

On May 8, 2021 at The Labor Temple in Wausau, Troop 400 celebrated Austin Fass, Austin Nest, Benjamin Parker, Edward Tepe, Jack Wooldridge, Jordan Wooldridge and Zachary Rogers.

They’re grateful for the leadership and guidance from their Den Leaders, Cubmasters, Assistant Scoutmasters and Scoutmasters in Pack and Troop 400, but more grateful for the friendships that formed in first grade that stand to today. Scouting provided them with opportunities they never imagined and all seven are eager to give back to the community.

Troop 400 is based in Wausau, Wisconsin and is chartered through the American Legion Montgomery- Plant-Dudley Wausau Post 10.

Story courtesy of Trisha Nest

Photo’s courtesy of Mike Heilmann

