WAUSAU WI -Every day, in our community and communities across the country, Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers put themselves on the line to save lives, safeguard dangerous situations, and deliver hope to families and communities in crisis. With selflessness, professionalism, and grace under fire, they provide essential care never more so than during our battle with COVID-19 over the past year.

This year’s Emergency Medical Services Week theme, “THIS IS EMS: Caring for Our Communities,”honors our heroic front line workers who provide vital emergency medical care and ease the burden of crisis for all in need of help.

During Emergency Medical Services Week, the City of Wausau Fire Department extends our deepest gratitude to all EMS providers. Their courage, selflessness, and commitment are extraordinary examples of what it means to serve this great country. We also extend our sincere condolences to the loved ones of EMS providers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

This week and every week, we urge all to express their appreciation for our EMS providers and their families who support them.

