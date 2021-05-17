A plane crash, several scams, drug arrests, aggravated battery and other significant incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending May 17, 2021:

A 57-year-old Irma woman lost $5,000 after she became the victim of a scam Monday. The woman stated she was contacted on social media app called “Hangouts” by a male party identifying himself as Stephen Masahiro who claimed to be in Turkey on business. The victim had been in contact with the male for several weeks through the app. The male convinced the woman to send the money to his attorney’s sister after promising to send her a check.

The Lincoln County Dispatch Center received a report from the FAA Flight Services of an emergency transmitter signaling a plane in distress Tuesday afternoon. A second caller reported the downed plane in a field near County Rd C and Prairie Rd in the Township of Merrill. The pilot a 60-year-old Merrill man nor his passenger a 56-year-old Merrill man were injured in the incident.

A 73-year-old Merrill woman was the victim of a scam on Tuesday. The woman was contacted by a male party claiming to be from “Amazon” stating her account had been hacked and there was over $5000 in purchases made on her account. The caller told Barbara she had to get gift cards in order to clear out the charges.

A Tripoli woman reported an attempted scam after she was contacted by someone from “Amazon” Wednesday morning. The attempted victim did not lose any money as she contacted her financial institution and stopped any payment to Amazon after giving out banking information.

A 48-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Thursday morning on charges of possession of Methamphetamine, Possess/ illegally obtain prescription and possession of paraphernalia following a disturbance in the Township of Merrill.

A 46-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Thursday evening in the Town of Bradley on a warrant charge for failing to pay child support.

A 17-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of disorderly conduct and battery after deputies responded to a home in the Town of Wilson for a disturbance.

A 44-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Saturday morning on multiple warrant charges to include, aggravated battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping, driving under the influence third offense, fleeing and driving while revoked after a traffic stop in the Town of Pine River.

A 21-year-old Abbotsford man was arrested Saturday evening for a second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a driving complaint.

A 24-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Saturday evening on a warrant charge just before 8:00 PM. The man was wanted in Lincoln County Court for failing to appear on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense.

A 60-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested on a 4th offense operating while intoxicated Sunday afternoon in the Town of Bradley after the 911 center received a driving complaint in the area of County Rd E and Thomas Rd.

A 19-year-old Merrill woman was stopped and cited for speed on Wednesday after travelling 80mph on County Rd K south of Merrill in the Township of Scott. A 35-year-old Tomahawk woman was stopped and cited for speed Thursday morning after travelling 70mph on County Rd L near Derleth Road in a 45mph speed zone in the Township of Bradley. A 32-year-old Green Bay woman was stopped and cited for speed on Thursday evening after traveling 93mph on Hwy. 51 south of Tomahawk.

Two people reported striking a deer last week. A bear was struck on USH 51 near County Rd S Wednesday morning. On Thursday evening a bear was struck on State Rd 17 near Prairie Dells Rd. On Friday evening a deputy assisted an Eau Claire man who struck a turkey on State Rd 64 at Monterey Drive in the Town of Pine River. The bird came through his windshield.

