No one was injured after a plane crashed last week in rural Lincoln County, sheriff’s officials said in their weekly media report.

Lincoln County dispatchers on Tuesday took a report from the FAA regarding an emergency transmitter that signaled a plane in distress. A second caller reported seeing the downed plane in a field near County Road C and Prairie Road in the town of Merrill.

The pilot, a 60-year-old Merrill man, and a passenger, a 56-year-old Merrill man, escaped injury. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

