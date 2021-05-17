Alda H. Goldade

Alda H. Goldade, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Mount View Care Center-Wausau. Only 2 ½ months after her husband Jake passed away.

Alda was born on May 11, 1932 to the late Albert and Eva (Seeberger) Wehri in Hebron, North Dakota. She married Jake Goldade on September 11, 1956 at St. Clement’s, Haymarsh, ND.

Alda enjoyed reading, playing bingo, crocheting, and watching the game show channel. She loved to go on trips with Progressive Travel. She worked for the DCE school district as a custodian and was known for washing the football uniforms. After retiring she worked for Quality Foods IGA and First Student. She then received her bus driver’s license at the age of 70 and drove school bus for First Student. She will always be remembered for her strudel, caramel rolls and the whole month of December baking Christmas cookies and treats.

Alda is survived by her children Clifford Goldade, Lauren Goldade, Miriam (Gene) Gilbertson, Lynn Goldade, Michael Goldade, and Dawn (Andy) Augustine. She is further survived by seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; as well as her sibling Leonard (Irene) Wehri and sister-in-law Irmgard Wehri She is preceded in death by her husband Jake, and siblings Joseph, Bruno, Alvin, Sister Miriam, Sister Mary Albert and Sister Adele.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the staff at Mount View Care Center for the wonderful care that was given. A special thank you to Amy Kurth NP with Aspirus Palliative Care.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W. Kort St., Rothschild. The Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at church. Inurnment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

The service will be live streamed and made available for future viewing on this obituary page.

Delores A. Hackel

Delores A. Hackel, 90, Edgar, died Friday May 14, 2021 at Abottsford Healthcare Center.

She was born July 30, 1930, in Milan, daughter of the late George Jr. and Anna (Krupka) Hiebl. On October 20, 1953, she married William J. Hackel at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Milan. He preceded her in death August 30, 2013.

Delores was first and foremost a wonderful mother and homemaker and loved caring for her family especially the time spent with her grandchildren. Her family fondly recalls her enjoyment of history, clipping newspaper articles of interesting items and her keen interest in the weather and of Muscovy ducks. The Hackels were longtime members of St. John Catholic Church, Edgar and Delores had been an active member of their PCCW.

Survivors include her 12 children, Mark (Nancy) Hackel, Edgar, Gregory (Mary Ellen) Hackel, Athens, Barbara Hackel, Cary, Ill., Jon (Nenette) Hackel, Edgar, Jerome (Jacqueline) Hackel, Marathon, Ruth (Robert) Koss, Baraboo, Clarice (John) Welbes, Athens, Paul (Mary Margaret) Hackel, Wausau, Phillip (Catherine) Hackel, Weston, Rev. Daniel Hackel, Angela (Christopher) Harvey, Savage, Minn., Cindy (Elizabeth A. Stoltz) Hackel, Denver; 30 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; her siblings, Anthony (Marlene) Hiebl, Wausau, Rev. Charles Hiebl, Colby, Agnes (Glen) Paul, Dorchester, James (Elaine) Hiebl, Colby, Mary (Lueder) Finken, New Berlin. Besides her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence and Joseph Hiebl.

Public visitation will be on Wednesday May 19, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Current Covid masking and social distancing protocols will be observed. A Private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated with Rev. Thomas Huff, presiding, Rev. Charles Hiebl as homilist and The Most Rev. William Callahan in attendance. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A recording of the Funeral Mass will be posted on the funeral home website on Thursday.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kathryn A. Smith

Kathryn A. “Kitty” Smith, 87, Wausau, died Friday May 14, 2021 at home under the care of her family and Heartland Hospice.

She was born October 12, 1933 in Eau Claire, daughter of the late Helmer and Veronica (Burns) Brown. On August 25, 1956, she married Clinton Smith at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Eau Claire. He survives.

Kitty had been employed as a Telephone Operator with Wisconsin Bell and retired from Marathon Electric as Switchboard Operator and Receptionist. She was fondly referred to as “the voice of Marathon Electric”. The Smith’s were members of the Wausau Boot and Saddle Club and enjoyed family camping through the years. Kitty and Clint were longtime members of St. Michael Catholic Church and volunteered for serving funeral dinners for several years.

Survivors include her husband, Clint, two children, Barbara (Tim) Baranowski, Steven (Janet) Smith; three grandchildren, Seth (Melissa) Baranowski, Josh (Heather) Baranowski, Jessica (Jeff) Kurth; five great grandchildren, Landon & Emmy, Natalie, MacKenzie & Lincoln.

Besides her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty and Mary.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday May 20, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. Entombment will be in Holy Angels Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Current Covid protocols will be observed, and masking is recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Myron Wierzba Sr.

Myron “Hammer” Wierzba Sr., 72, of Bevent, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

Myron was born on November 23, 1948, in Stevens Point. The son of John and Margaret (Betker) Wierzba.

Myron was a US Army Veteran serving as a Sergeant E5 during the Vietnam War.

On August 5, 1972, Myron was united in marriage to Pauline Walkush at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent.

Myron was a truck driver for most of his life, and most recently drove truck for Swatloski Trucking. Myron participated in softball and rope pulling leagues. He enjoyed playing cribbage, deer hunting and the occasional trip to the casino. Myron had a zest for life and was an organ donor.

He cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Myron is survived by his wife, Pauline; five children, Michelle (Dave) Vaughn, Myron (Jennifer) Wierzba Jr., Matthew (Danielle) Wierzba, Bubba (Jen) Wierzba, and Stephanie (Joe) Burclaw; 19 grandchildren, Ryan, Alex, Craig, Brandon, Savannah, Adam, Kollin, Josh, Gunnar, Kaydence, Lexi, Levi, Emma, Laylah, Aubrey, Vicki, Brinley, Hunter, and Lucy; two great-grandchildren, Dash and Kinsley; 12 siblings, Norbert (Bernadette) Wierzba, Jeanette Gollon, James Wierzba, Jerry (Elaine) Wierzba, Joe Wierzba, Marcie (Dennis) Hintz, Joyce (Jeff) Krukowski, Joan (Pat) O’Neil, Judy (Larry ) Osowski, Jackie (Tom) Hintz, Mary (Tom) Lewandowski, and Norman (Brenda) Wierzba; one brother-in-law, Russ Miller and many nieces and nephews.

Myron was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Rachelle; one brother, John Wierzba, and one sister, Marlene Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted.

Visitation will be on Saturday, from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Marshfield Medical Center Weston, the Spirit Flight Crew and all staff at Marshfield Medical Center Marshfield for all of the love and attention given to Myron and his family.

