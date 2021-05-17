(WAUSAU)-Wausau will hold the Annual Memorial Day Parade on Saturday May 29, 2021. It will start at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church on Stewart Avenue and end up at the Opportunity, Inc. building on River Drive— formerly known as the Burns VFW.

For many Wausau area residents, their Memorial Day weekend doesn’t officially start until they have lined the streets of Stewart Ave., to see the show. This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic the show will be a little different. The parade will not have floats and bands but will include our veterans, veteran and area organizations and community leaders. All veterans are invited to walk in the parade.

For many people who go out to see the parade every year it means more than just having a good time. The real purpose of Memorial Day is to remember the men and women who have served, fought and died for our country.

Following the Parade there will be a ceremony at the Opportunity, Inc. building. Bob Weller, First Vice Commander at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 will be the Master of Ceremonies and Thom Passow, Liaison Officer at Post 10 will be the Guest Speaker. The event will also include an exercise of the Military Rites and Taps.

The Wausau Area Veterans Committee hosts the parade every year and John Pellegrino, the Honor Guard Commander at the Wausau American Legion Post 10, is the parade coordinator.

Story and file photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

