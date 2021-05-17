By Shereen Siewert

Members of Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday will decide whether to issue a notice to a Wausau supper club signaling the city won’t renew the restaurant’s liquor license.

Wagon Wheel, 3901 N. Sixth St., opened in 1946 and specialized in charcoal-grilled steaks and fine wines. But now, the business could lose its liquor license for violating a city ordinance.

According to city rules, a business holding such a license must be open at least 50 percent of the days within any 12-month period, either within one or overlapping two licensing years. If the business is not open for the specified number of days, has suspended or ceased doing business for at least 30 consecutive days, is no longer open to the public or has failed to maintain open and active accounts with food or alcohol distributors, the business could be found in violation of city ordinances.

The Wagon Wheel, once a high-end fine dining establishment, was built in the 1940s by Ed and Elsie Brandenburg. The couple’s son, Gary Brandenburg, joined the family business in 1956 after the death of his father, according to historical records. Gary Brandenburg is listed as the current registered agent of the business.

In November 2017, the business announced a temporary closure that would last at least until the end of that year. No further announcements were made and the company’s website is no longer active.

During Monday’s meeting, the Committee will review a draft of a summons and decide whether to send the summons to Brandenburg. The next step would be for Brandenburg to appear in front of the Committee to discuss the allegations. If he does not appear, the liquor license will be revoked.

Attempts to reach Mr. Brandenburg were not successful on Monday.

The Public Health and Safety Committee meets at 5:15 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau.

Like this: Like Loading...