WAUSAU — The 2021 Parade of Homes presented by the Wausau Area Builders Association (WABA) will be held from Tuesday, June 8 to Sunday, June 13 at various locations around the area. This year’s event features eight distinctive new homes and offers a fun and safe event for families to enjoy.

“I’m excited for this year’s Parade of Homes for a few reasons.” said Travis Hoerman, Parade of Homes co-chair with Timber River Custom Homes. “First, we are slowly getting back to life as normal and hosting this event helps further that normalcy in our area. Second, despite the escalated cost of building, the housing industry is still extremely busy. With the massive shortage in existing homes in the area, many buyers are left with building as their only option. This event gives them the chance to talk with numerous builders and see their products first hand”

A guide to this year’s homes will be released in the coming weeks. The homes in this year’s event will highlight the great craftsmanship and products which members of the WABA offer.

“All the work in the Parade of Homes is being completed by local workers and companies. All the materials are sourced locally and many are coming from businesses in Wisconsin.” said Sam McLellan, Parade of Homes co-chair with Woodbury Custom Homes. “Please come out and see some of the fine work that many have come together to build.”

“I’m excited for this year’s Parade of Homes because it is such a great opportunity for people to see what these local small businesses in the home building industry have to offer.” said Alex Forer, President of the Wausau Area Builders Association with Larry Meyer Construction. “Visiting the homes in the Parade is a great way for our community to get ideas for their upcoming projects. Even if the project isn’t a new home, being able to see the new products available from area vendors is very beneficial.”

The presenting sponsors for this year’s event are AbbyBank and Kolbe Windows & Doors.

For more information on the 2021 Parade of Homes, visit WausauAreaBuilders.com or contact Cara Spatz at 715-842-9510 or cara@wausauareabuilders.com.

The Wausau Area Builders Association (WABA) is dedicated to helping the industry’s next generation. Members of the WABA work with area schools to ensure that the students are able to successfully learn about the industry.

