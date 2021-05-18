The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is currently recruiting women and men ready to begin a career in law enforcement. The North Central Region (NCR) Wausau Post, 227301 Shrike Avenue, is conducting an outdoor Open House from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21. Troopers and inspectors will be available to give a rundown of the current hiring timeline, share tips on how to prepare for a career at WSP and answer any questions.

“We’re looking for a diverse group of candidates,” WSP NCR Captain Travis Wanless said. “People who find satisfaction in the patrol have a strong desire to serve the citizens of the state. They enjoy variety and flexibility; no two days are alike.”

Along with enforcing traffic and criminal laws, State Patrol officers have the option of serving in specialty units. Officers that work in aerial enforcement, the K-9 unit, crash reconstruction, dignitary protection, honor guard, human trafficking, drug interdiction, special weapons and tactics (SWAT) and commercial motor vehicle inspection will be present to discuss their jobs and answer questions.

No law enforcement experience required

The open house is timed to accommodate a variety of working schedules.

“We strongly encourage those interested in a career change to attend and learn more about law enforcement. We invest in candidates through paid academy and field training,” Captain Wanless said.

The State Patrol’s 67th Recruit Class will begin training on January 2, 2022 and graduate on July 1, 2022. Previous recruit classes have ranged in size from 25 to 50 cadets.

Like this: Like Loading...