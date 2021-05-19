By Shereen Siewert

Wausau East senior Abby Thompson scored her 32nd career Wisconsin Valley Conference goal Tuesday in a matchup against SPASH, setting a record on the same day she signed a letter of intent to play at St. Norbert College this fall.

Thompson’s goal, her 47th overall, surpasses Generve Charles’ previous 2010 Wisconsin Valley Conference record. The goal was scored at 9:25, one of three goals Thompson contributed in the 5-3 win. Maddie Wunsch also scored for the Lumberjacks.

East keeper Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade picked up the win with 12 saves.

In other Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer action, Wausau West blanked Marshfield 5-0 and D.C. Everest topped Merrill by a score of 3-0.

Like this: Like Loading...