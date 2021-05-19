WAUSAU – All nine Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) locations will reopen to the public on June 1, 2021. The reopening date was approved by the MCPL Board of Trustees during their monthly meeting on May 17.

Starting June 1, all MCPL locations will also return to their pre-pandemic hours of operation, which include a mixture of daytime and evening hours, Monday through Saturday (for a list of hours by location, click here.) Drive thru service will continue to be offered in Wausau and Marathon City, and limited curbside pickup hours will be offered in Athens, Edgar, Hatley, Mosinee, Rothschild, Spencer, and Stratford. Curbside pickup hours vary by location, so patrons should call their preferred location for curbside pickup hours and availability.

MCPL is committed to following safe health practices for its patrons and staff. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, patrons who have not been fully vaccinated are asked to wear a face mask when visiting the library, and a distance of six feet between individuals is still advised. An occupancy limit of 25% will also be in place at each location until further notice.

For the time being, library events will consist of virtual programs and Grab & Go activities, as well as a select number of outdoor, in-person events. Meeting rooms and study rooms will also be restricted upon reopening.

The June 1 reopening date is the next step MCPL is taking to return to full service after closing in March 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic. MCPL locations have been open by appointment and operating in a limited capacity since June 2020. Patrons who have questions about the reopening should call their local MCPL location.

