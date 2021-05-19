ANTIGO, WI—North Central Health Care would like to announce a Grand Opening event for Hope House Antigo on May 24 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at 915 First Avenue in Antigo. The event is open to the public and tours and information will be provided.

Hope House Antigo is an 8-bed, sober-living home for women that offers an opportunity to invest in a strong foundation for their recovery from alcohol or others drugs. In partnership with Langlade County, City of Antigo and North Central Health Care, Hope House Antigo was developed to assist Langlade County residents with their recovery in a safe, supportive environment while gaining strength and confidence from their peers and housemates.

Hope House Antigo is open for Langlade County referrals from the community including healthcare, social services, law enforcement and justice partners, employers, treatment centers and from North Central Health Care Behavioral Health and Crisis programs. Individuals may also self-refer to become a member of Hope House Antigo.

Operated by North Central Health Care staff and a live-in mentor who is an active member in recovery, Hope House utilizes concepts from the Apricity Model of recovery. Members are required to be in active substance use treatment or therapy, attend community recovery activities such as those from AA or NA, and also have a sponsor or recovery coach. Members are also expected to maintain lifestyle requirements such as sobriety, curfews, house cleaning, maintenance and cooking as well as spend forty hours per week participating in higher education, volunteering or work activities. Upon acceptance into Hope House, members would have thirty days to establish these supports and requirements.

NCHC also operates Hope House Wausau located at 319 North Third Avenue. Hope House Antigo and Wausau are two of only 34 sober living homes registered in the Department of Health Services Recovery Residence Registry providing sober living opportunities in the State of Wisconsin.

Those interested in attending the Grand Opening event, please arrive at Hope House Antigo located at 915 First Avenue in Antigo. Driveway and street parking will be available. For the health and safety of those at Hope House, masks will be required while inside the home and we ask that those experiencing any signs of illness refrain from attending.

North Central Health Care compassionately serves our communities in the counties of Marathon, Langlade and Lincoln through an accessible, specialized continuum of care. Services are provided for mental and behavioral health, recovery, crisis, developmental disabilities, adult protection, aquatic physical therapy and skilled nursing care.

