Darrow J. Moore

Darrow J. Moore, 74, of Weston, passed away on May 16, 2021 surrounded by love and family.

Darrow was born November 26, 1946 in Richland Center, WI to the late Norman and Pauline (Chaplitski) Moore.

Darrow worked at GTE and Verizon as a telephone switchman until his retirement. He loved fishing trips with his friends. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn on his riding mower, planting trees, and feeding and watching the birds in his backyard.

Darrow is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara; his daughters Michelle Moore and Paula (Dale) Brandt; and sister JoAnn McGuire. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jon.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, May 21, 2021 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date in Button Cemetery in Lone Rock, WI.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ivan Schaller and the many doctors, nurses and staff that helped care for Darrow throughout the years.

Marion M. Jehn

Marion M. Jehn, 91 of Wausau, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston Campus, with her daughters Lynell and Lori by her side.

Marion was born July 5, 1929, in the Town of Berlin, to the late Raymond and Leona (Plautz) Borchardt.

She married Laurin Martin Jehn on October 11, 1947. Together they had 4 children, Lynell, Theron “Butch”, Randy, and Lori. Laurin preceded her in death on May 18, 2010.

For over 30 years, Marion worked at North Central Health Care Center as a Psychiatric Technician, doing what she did best, taking care of others. To her family and friends, Marion was a kind, compassionate and caring soul who always put others before herself. That was just who she was.

Going up north, watching the cardinals and hummingbirds, playing Scrabble, doing a word search, embroidering, and spending time with family were just some of the things she loved. Marion had a sweet tooth. Whether it be cake, cookies, pie, doughnuts, or any type of dessert, it was never turned down. She also collected angels and looked forward to decorating her Easter egg tree each year, where she would place hundreds of hand-decorated eggs on her tree. Each one having its own description, wrapping, and box. Marion’s memory will live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved her.

Marion is survived by her daughters, Lynell (John) Huber and Lori (Matt) Heyne; grandchildren Jodi (Vince) LaCalamita, Jason Heyne, and Stephanie (Jason) Rosenow; great-grandchildren Hannah (Ben) Laska, Emily LaCalamita, and Carson and Claire Rosenow; sister-in-law Inez Peterson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was preceded in death by her sons, Randy and Theron; as well as her sisters, Elaine Paul and Jean Zastrow.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church 701 N.6th Street, Wausau. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of services at the church. A private burial will take place at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Town of Naugart. Family and friends are asked to go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Elva “Ellie” Bennett

Elva “Ellie” Bennett (nee Schaefer) died peacefully on May 10th, 2021, at the age of 87. Elva was born in Neillsville, Wisconsin, the daughter of George and Vernice (Brown) Schaefer. Elva was married to Bradley Bennett in 1954. They lived as part owners of the Bennett Cranberry Marsh in Cranmoor, Wisconsin until 1961, when Brad suffered a severe stroke. While caring for a disabled husband and three young children, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, obtained the Wisconsin Certification in Public Health Nursing, and was the sole bread winner for the family.

Elva enjoyed working as a nurse in Port Edwards Public Schools and at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, Wisconsin. She retired to her lakeside home at Lake DuBay (Portage County) where she enjoyed time with friends and family.

Ellie was proud of her nursing career, was active in current events and politics, and enjoyed the nature that surrounded her. She worked hard all her life to make things better for others.

She is survived by her son, Russ (Shannon) and daughters, Kay and Jean (Meg), sister, Mable (Gaylord) Johnson and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Verna (Ashley deceased) Freiberg and nephew, Steve.

The family wishes to thank the many people who supported her and helped her stay in the home she loved on the lake.

To honor Ellie’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. A private memorial service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to either the Nature Conservancy or the Portage County Humane Society.

Richard F. Onesti

Richard F. Onesti, 71 of Eland, died on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Richard was born on November 25, 1949 in Shawano, the son of Scivio and Loretta (Kranig) Onesti.

On November 15, 1969, Richard was united in marriage to Susan Szutkowski in Oshkosh.

Richard taught English, Composition and Science Fiction at the D.C. Everest School District for 18 years. He was also instrumental in starting the school districts computer lab.

During his teaching years, Richard was also doing construction. In 1988, he started Onesti Construction and working full time, retiring in 2014. Richard was an avid outdoorsman and enthusiast and enjoyed hunting. Richard also enjoyed traveling. He had a passion for collecting and restoring tractors and, at one point, had 100.

Richard is survived by his wife Susan; one son, Rick (Julie Heuser) Onesti of Clarkston, MI and his child, Alex Miller; a daughter, Rachel Monday of Wausau and her children, Cassie and Parker Monday; siblings, Leroy Onesti of Wittenberg, Paul Onesti of Baraboo and Rosemary (Joe) Putnam of Bowler and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Julian Barroso and Marion Onesti.

A service will be held at 2PM on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 NOON until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

