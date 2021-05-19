By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly vandalizing a downtown church late Saturday, causing extensive damage.

Adam M. Dupleasis booking photo

Police responded at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to First Universalist Unitarian Church, 504 Grant St. Officials say the suspect allegedly threw a brick through a glass door to get inside, triggering an alarm and the police response.

Adam Dupleasis, 38, is accused of using a fire extinguisher to damage property including the church’s organ and thermostat. Police say he fled the building before officers arrived, but surveillance footage connects him to the crime. Dupleasis was arrested about six hours after the break-in.

Services at the church were canceled on Sunday and have been moved to an alternate location for at least two weeks.

Witnesses report seeing about a half-dozen squad cars surrounding the building for several hours during the investigation. Police remained at the church until well past midnight.

Dupleasis, who was out on bond ordered in three additional, separate cases, faces charges of burglary, battery or threat to a judge prosecutor or law enforcement officer; burglary; possession of methamphetamine; criminal damage to religious property; theft; and multiple bail jumping charges. He appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court May 17, where Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered Dupleasis held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Two additional victims are named in the complaint.

Dupleasis, who is homeless, remains behind bars as of Wednesday. A review hearing is set for May 19 with a preliminary hearing on May 26.

Like this: Like Loading...