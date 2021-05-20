This week’s featured cocktail is cool and refreshing, bursting with the flavor of summer. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.

Tequila Sunburst

2 oz. Tequila

1/2 oz. Triple Sec

1/2 oz. Lime juice

1 oz. Orange juice

2 oz. Pineapple juice

Splash of grenadine

Orange and lime slices, for garnish

To create this drink, measure all liquid ingredients into a cocktail shaker and combine. Pour into a tall glass filled with ice, garnish with slices of orange and lime, then serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

