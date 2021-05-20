By Shereen Siewert

Gov. Tony Evers is ordering flags of the U.S. and state to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, May 25 in honor of a Korean War veteran whose remains were identified in March.

Sgt. First Class Nicholas J. Valentine was a member of the U.S. Army assigned to Battery B, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported Missing in Action on Dec. 6, 1950 near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. He was presumed dead in 1954.

Sgt. Valentine’s remains were discovered in August 2018, and were identified on March 16, 2021.

“We are honoring Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. Valentine who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country in the Korean War,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Now, with some semblance of closure, he will be remembered by his family and loved ones for his dedication and selflessness, and as a true hero who exemplifies the best of Wisconsin.”

On Tues., May 25, 2021, Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. Valentine will be buried with full military honors at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Cassville, Wisconsin. Executive Order #117 is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tues., May 25, 2021, and is available here.

Like this: Like Loading...